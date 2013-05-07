Calling All Kids! Funutation Opens Scratch Video Game Design Competition

Beachwood, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- 7-year old kids writing video games and competing against other kids? “Why not!”, states Ted Jordan, President of Funutation Tekademy LLC. “I envision that in 30 days, twenty grade school kids will be showing off computer games that they wrote that will rival Tetris and Pacman.”



Funutation is holding Ohio's only MIT Scratch Day at their Beachwood headquarters. Scratch is a programming language developed at MIT to teach kids computer coding like the founders of Google, Facebook, Ebay, and others did as kids!



The big event will be held on June 1, and there's still time to enter a team. The early-bird deadline is May 15 for the Code and Compete event. Kids can register online for this first annual event. “This is the beginning of something great” states Mr. Jordan. “Scratch Day events are running worldwide, and kids from Cleveland, OH will be starting the Google's and Facebook's of tomorrow because of competitions like this. We're very excited to be part of America's future.”



About Funutation Tekademy

Funutation Tekademy LLC teaches kids ages 7 to 15 computer coding in fun ways using their trademarked Funutation TEAMS (technology, engineering, arts, math, and science) philosophy. Kids make their own video games, build battle robots, and more as part of these STEM based camps! The curriculum team consists of graduates from top-tier universities such as the University of California at Berkeley and Case Western Reserve University.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact Person: TC Boonyapataro

Company Name: Funutation Tekademy LLC

Company Location: Cleveland, OH

Voice Phone Number: 216-378-9035 x503

FAX Number: (216) 378-9476

Email Address: camps@funutation.com

Website: http://http://www.funutation.com