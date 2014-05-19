Calling All Super Saints….NOT! Edgy & Inspirational New Book Proves Christians Don't Have to Be Perfect

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Like millions of Christians around the world, Tee Walker struggled as her relationship with God developed.



Often unclear about what was required of her and how she should act, Walker quickly became aware that trying to turn herself into a ‘Super Saint’ was unrealistic and not required. In a bold effort to help others take the pressure of their relationship with the Lord and instead love themselves for who they really are, Walker is delighted to announce the release of her ground-breaking new book.



‘Calling All Super Saints…NOT!’ calls on Christians to embrace themselves, their imperfections and to strive always to be the best person possible.



“Using vignettes and applications from my own life, I am teaching others to love themselves, no matter who they are and no matter what their place in the world. This is what God really wants – he doesn’t want Super Saints. Many Christians need to wake up to this fact not only to kick-start their true service to God, but to become better and more content people in their own eyes,” says Walker.



Continuing, “I challenge each and every reader to acknowledge that they will never be perfect and to celebrate their daily progression toward being a better person. I’ve had many hiccups during my ‘Christian Walk’, and everyone else will; the key is not to dwell on them and to instead focus on all that really matters in life – God.”



Walker’s release is not a traditional Christian self-help book, instead fusing scripture and experience for an edgy take on existing literature. For example, the author uses a direct yet empowering tone to rapidly change the mindset of those who believe that they have to think or act in a certain way in order to gain God’s approval.



“This simply isn’t true. It’s perfectly acceptable to embrace our imperfections, just as God does each and every day. The only thing we have to do is just trust and believe that we have received all we need to be successful in this lifetime according to the word of God,” she adds.



‘Calling All Super Saints…NOT!’ is available now, with a launch dinner planned for May 31th, 2014.



Fans of the book are urged to prepare for Walker’s next installment, ‘Super Saint Stardom’, which is due for release in the last quarter of 2014.



To purchase, visit: https://www.createspace.com/4791469 Password: SuperSaint

Or www.walkertee.com and www.amazon.com



About the Author

The author is a mother of 3 wonderful young people and wife of a fantastic husband. Mrs. Walker currently resides in North Carolina with her family. She is an avid reader and lover of the spoken word. She not only enjoys a variety of literature from Christian to mystery to paranormal novels. Her other interests besides writing include spending time with family and friends while enjoying a great meal. Mrs. Walker has a Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice and is currently pursuing a Master degree in Communication.