Isanti, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Combining work with pleasure Tim Lessard, Founder of Calls From The Wild has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to bring his art to a broader marketplace. With a $10,000 crowdfunding goal the artist hopes to amply show his love for nature through his work and grow his business in the process. “It’s such an honor to create art from items such as stone and iron and offer it to those who enjoy it so much. I feel extremely fortunate to be able to sell my nature influenced sculpture to those who can really appreciate my work.” said Lessard. “Now I hope Indiegogo crowdfunding supporters will get behind the work as well.”



After enjoying a fair amount of overwhelming support for his work over the last three years Lessard’s animal sculpture products have increased as well. Having to hire personnel to keep up with the demand for his sculptures the artist has featured his work at various events and has been approached by several large companies who have shown an interest in distributing his work on a grander scale. That’s where crowdfunding support comes in. “To my dismay I simply don’t have the equipment or the help to advance to that level. I very much need several pieces of equipment for improvements to a building I will use for a fully operational studio.” added Lessard. “The time has come for the business to grow.”



Lessard asks crowdfunding supporters for funds that will be used to purchase a vehicle for the transport of materials and finished sculptures, funds for a display set up, the pouring of a concrete floor and electric capabilities for his workspace and various equipment pieces. These needs will allow him to work indoors year-round and keep up with the demands of his ever growing business.



Calls From The Wild is a company Founded by Tim Lessard in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born from Lessard’s passion of working in the construction industry with brick and stone he creates sculpture made of found items such as granite, stone and iron.



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About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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