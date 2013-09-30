CallsFreeCalls Released the New Superior Update for iOS App

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- CallsFreeCalls reports the new v2.3 version of its free application for iOS devices is released. Based on multiple customers’ suggestions and numerous feedbacks, permanent strive for improvement and diligent works of developers, several decent additions to the service were made, enriching possibilities greatly.



The list of new features includes:



- A whole new partnership CPA program from CallsFreeCalls, enabling customers earning more without any agents and commissions;

- A complete redesign and improvement of informational window;

- An incredibly useful and much wanted feature of DID number purchase, enabling customer purchasing the U.S. or Canadian phone number, call or text from it and receiving calls and texts to it even without having a GSM card in the mobile device. The CallsFreeCalls service is all needed for doing that!

- Some minor bug fixes and connection quality upgrades;

- Connection is much more stable even in areas with bad coverage.



The constant struggle for perfection is the main motto of the CallsFreeCalls team. The new version of the application is nice looking, really convenient and incredibly useful. The new features implemented in it are sure to satisfy a plenty of customers’ needs and expectations.



How Is It Done?



The main point of CallsFreeCalls tool is replacing the phone bills with bonuses. The cost of all calling and texting is pre-paid monthly by the sponsors and this sum of money is represented as some amount of bonuses customers can earn.



The list of sponsors’ offers includes:



- Viewing video ads,

- Downloading different useful apps.



This works well both ways, as customers get a nice and easy way to decrease phone bills to zero, while sponsors gain access to a huge target audience and can hold advertisement campaigns, gather answers to polls or directly offer their software. Backed up with excellent hardware and VoIP Softswitch from IXC.UA , allowing stable VoIP connection with as low as 8 kB/sec Wi-Fi coverage in more than 140 countries worldwide (including China and Japan, India and the U.K., a plenty of European and Asian countries), no wonder this service is steadily growing its popularity and customer database.



The other benefits of CallsFreeCalls app are as follows:



- Easy registration and login,

- Instant bonus notifications,

- Customizable avatars,

- Smileys and Emoji symbols for texting,

- Cross-texting between iOS and Android devices,

- Free internal texting, without even spending bonuses,

- Free test call for checking connection quality,

- and much, much more.



CallsFreeCalls supports charity funds and blood donor search organization. The company strives to deliver top notch service and gathers customers’ feedbacks on a constant basis to ensure the improvement goes the needed by the authority way. Recent update introducing DID number feature proves the company strives to meet their customers’ needs and expectations best.



CONTACT INFO:

Contact person: Dmitry Kuplevatsky

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

Phone: +13055200050

Email: adv@callsfreecalls.com

Website: http://callsfreecalls.com