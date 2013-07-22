CallsFreeCalls.com Is Proud to Announce India Is in Our Network Now

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- India is most likely target for multiple business and sightseeing tours. However, as roaming is quite expensive, staying in touch with your partners or friends while visiting India was quite a problem till recent days. This problem is resolved, as India is now a part of CallsFreeCalls network, uniting more than 140 countries worldwide on all 5 continents, so you can make free international calls and texting in and out of the country!



How does it Work?



Of course nothing comes for free but the cheese in the mousetrap. However, as our customers already know and our visitors are about to find out, our service offers you an opportunity to make calls and send texts without paying any money at all! Our sponsors have already paid all the expenses and this sum is represented as a certain amount of bonuses you can earn.



Just complete some sponsorship offers like viewing ads or clicking banners or downloading different useful apps for your mobile devices – and your bonus score will grow. Afterwards you will be able to call and text anyone in the world by spending those bonuses, without any fees or charges!



In case you decide to become our customer and bring your friends along, all of you will be able to forget about phone bills forever, as internal texting communication in our network is absolutely free, without even spending bonuses! Join now and enjoy the unlimited possibilities of free calls to India and worldwide. Together we unite the continents!



Contact person: Dmitry Kuplevatsky

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

Phone: +13055200050

Email: adv@callsfreecalls.com

Website: http://callsfreecalls.com