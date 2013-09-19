"Calming and Sleeping in Belarus" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Demand for calming and sleeping products in Belarus is increasing as insomnia is becoming an increasingly prevalent problem. The reason for this is the rising stress levels which many Belarusians are exposed to in their increasingly hectic lives, which includes longer working hours and a lack of time for relaxation. In addition, increasing urbanisation and rising nocturnal noise levels in busy urban and suburban areas also contributed to growth in calming and sleeping towards the end of the...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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