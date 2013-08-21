"Calming and Sleeping in Costa Rica" Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- While calming and sleeping remains a small consumer health category in Costa Rica, as most products are sold as prescription drugs, the demand for related products that help people to sleep, such as muscle relaxants, continue to rise. While there is a risk of over-medicating with calming and sleeping products, due to the dangers of creating dependency on these drugs, rising levels of stress and anxiety continue to encourage consumers to visit chemists/pharmacies for solutions to sleeping...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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You may also be interested in these related reports:
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- Herbal/Traditional Products in Costa Rica
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- Calming and Sleeping in Greece
- Calming and Sleeping in the Czech Republic
- Calming and Sleeping in Ireland
- Calming and Sleeping in Lithuania
- Calming and Sleeping in the Philippines
- Calming and Sleeping in Slovakia
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