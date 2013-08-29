Calming and Sleeping in Dominican Republic: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Calming and Sleeping in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Throughout the review period, consistent improvements in the economic conditions in the Dominican Republic gave rise to a burgeoning middle class. However, this general growth in purchasing power was coupled with increasingly fast-paced lifestyles among this consumer segment. The burden of long work hours coupled with additional responsibilities in the workplace mean that many Dominicans now have much less time to spend with their families and this has led to significant increases in the stress...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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