"Calming and Sleeping in Ireland" Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Calming and Sleeping in Ireland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Increased stress and anxiety levels amongst Irish consumers as a result of the unfavourable economic conditions, high unemployment and job insecurity, and a fearfulness and feeling of insecurity of what the coming years may bring, boosted sales of calming and sleeping products in Ireland. This resulted in calming and sleeping achieving the second highest growth rate in consumer health in Ireland in 2012, surpassed only by sports nutrition.
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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