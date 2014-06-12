New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Calming and Sleeping in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Calming and sleeping solely consisted of Rx products during the review period. While UTC sales of these products are strong, these are excluded from this report, which only includes OTC consumer health.
Industry Prospects
Calming and sleeping is expected to continue to remain Rx only during the forecast period. The government is however likely to clamp down on UTC sales, with there being growing concern over the abuse and misuse of Rx products.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Calming and Sleeping industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Calming and Sleeping industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Calming and Sleeping in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in Egypt?
- What are the major brands in Egypt?
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in Egypt?
- What are the major brands in Egypt?
- Do herbal/traditional brands like Passiflora or Dormiplant available?
- Do consumers in Egypt use calming or sleeping products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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