"Calming and Sleeping in South Africa" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Calming and Sleeping in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Changing consumer work lifestyles are increasingly influencing sleeping disorders amongst many South African citizens. With increased need for education, some people have had to balance their work life with studying until late hours of the night. Such habits have significantly resulted in the growth of sleeping disorders in such people once they get used to those work and study routines. Working irregular hours that mix day and night shifts frequently has also been reported to cause perennial...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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