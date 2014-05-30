New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- In South Korea, the sleeping OTC category is very limited. In calming and sleeping, the ratio of sleeping products is less than 1% and herbal/traditional calming products dominate. Thanks to the leading brands of herbal/traditional calming products, the total calming and sleeping category increased by 2% in current value terms in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Kwang Dong Pharm Co Ltd maintained its leading position with a 55% value share in 2013. As a result of diverse marketing activities, the company achieved 8% value growth in 2013. Solpyo Woo Hwang Chung Sim Won produced by Cho Seon Pharm Co Ltd is the second leading brand in calming products. However, its actual sales marginally decreased in 2013, as the company faced financial distress which resulted in lack of supply and distribution issues.
Industry Prospects
Sales of calming and sleeping products are expected to remain stable over the forecast period. Sleeping products are expected to decline more than calming products, which will show stagnation or marginal growth due to the active marketing strategies of the leading player Woo Hwang Chung Sim Won.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Calming and Sleeping industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Calming and Sleeping industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Calming and Sleeping in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- Do herbal/traditional brands like Passiflora or Dormiplant available?
- Do consumers in South Korea use calming or sleeping products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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