Calming and Sleeping in the Netherlands - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Calming and Sleeping in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Calming and sleeping recorded positive current value growth of 5% in 2012, triggered by continuing demand for these products. Fast changes in Dutch consumer lifestyles with more people suffering symptoms of stress and insomnia contributed to expand the consumer base. It is estimated that at least 30% of total Dutch adults suffer from stress symptoms derived from busier lifestyles and very busy schedules. Manufacturers have responded to this trend by promoting calming and sleeping as a natural...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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