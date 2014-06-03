Fast Market Research recommends "Calming and Sleeping in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Calming and sleeping saw a negligible decline in current value terms in 2013, reaching GBP48 million. Consumers are still reluctant to take sleeping aids without asking for advice from an expert such as a pharmacist or a doctor. Consumers are still aware of the possibility of developing an addiction to sedatives, or incurring side-effects when taking sleeping aids.
Competitive Landscape
GlaxoSmithKline maintained the lead in calming and sleeping with a value share of 39% in 2013. Nytol, the leading brand in calming and sleeping, is available in different varieties, including Nytol Original, Herbal and One-a-Night. Moreover, the brand added to its range Nytol Anti-Snoring Throat-Spray, a new product which helps to ease the problem of snoring and improve the quality of sleep.
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Industry Prospects
Calming and sleeping is expected to see a negative CAGR of 1% in constant value terms over the forecast period. Consumers are expected to continue to be concerned by the liberal use of sedatives over prolonged periods of time, and will try to limit the use of such products to only when really necessary.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Calming and Sleeping industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Calming and Sleeping industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Calming and Sleeping in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Do herbal/traditional brands like Passiflora or Dormiplant available?
- Do consumers in United Kingdom use calming or sleeping products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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