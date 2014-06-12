New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Health experts have claimed that Dubai's citizens suffer from high levels of stress, with symptoms of this including musculoskeletal disorders, insomnia, ulcers and, in some cases, panic attacks. In addition, according to one recent survey which became public at the beginning of 2014, some 50% of the United Arab Emirates population suffers from poor sleep on a regular basis. The main factors behind this are high levels of stress, eating one's dinner late, poor diet, exposure to noise pollution and the worry of daily life.
Competitive Landscape
The leading company in calming and sleeping during 2013 was F Hoffmann La Roche Co, whose global brand owner is Bayer AG, with a 55% value share. Hoffman La Roche managed a marginal increase in its value share over the course of 2013 thanks to the high brand equity of its Dormicum, the leading brand in calming and sleeping.
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Industry Prospects
Poor Sleep, higher levels of stress and the increasing prevalence of anxiety issues are very likely going remain major problems for the population of the United Arab Emirates during the forecast period due to the increasingly hectic lives being led in a country where economic booms and subsequent economic downturns are quite common and where it is easy for people to find themselves without a job, without income and without right of residence from one day to the other. Demand for calming and sleeping medications is thus forecast to increase over the course of the forecast period as the number of United Arab Emirates consumers suffering from stress disorders increases.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Calming and Sleeping industry in United Arab Emirates with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Calming and Sleeping industry in United Arab Emirates, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Calming and Sleeping in United Arab Emirates market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Calming and Sleeping in United Arab Emirates?
- What are the major brands in United Arab Emirates?
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