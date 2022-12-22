Caloo Ltd. Offers a Wide Range of Outdoor Gym Equipment Designed to Offer Long-Term Fitness Opportunities for Individuals

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- Caloo Ltd., a well-renowned outdoor surfacing provider, offers a wide range of outdoor gym equipment designed to offer individuals long-term fitness opportunities. Their equipment provides exciting outdoor exercise opportunities for young people, senior citizens in residential care homes, NHS patients and staff, councils and communities working on regeneration, and those wanting to use an outdoor gym for free at the park or play area. Their equipment combines the health benefits of fresh air and natural daylight with a broad cross-section of fun exercises used to tone, improve stamina and provide cardio and strength training.



The equipment allows every user to do many different exercises, including pull-ups, sit-ups, chest presses, leg presses, cross-training, and more, covering all four exercise types: endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. They help inspire and motivate users to keep fit and healthy while bringing enjoyment and social interaction into their workouts. Their premium quality equipment makes it perfect for promoting a healthier community, whilst they're also committed to making exercise more fun. Schools and playground owners looking to install outdoor gym equipment can check out Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We are excited to offer a wide range of outdoor gym equipment across the UK. Our range has been designed to offer affordable, long-term fitness opportunities to the wider community and use typical machines found at the indoor gym outside so users can easily identify the units. Our outdoor fitness equipment encourages a healthier lifestyle in the park, at school or even in the hospital; there is no limit to who can install an outdoor gym."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the UK's most sought-after suppliers and installers of fitness equipment. The company has built a reputation envied by many of its peers; no project is too big or too small; their focus is the same – to create a much-loved outdoor environment for play and learning. With Caloo Ltd., clients get a turnkey solution with design, consultation, supply, installation, after-sales, inspection, and maintenance.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a top play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organisation has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide you with a complete solution.



For more information, please visit: https://www.caloo.co.uk



Social Media



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/compa ny/caloo-limited

Twitter: https://twitter.com/calooUK

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/calooUK

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/calooltd/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caloouk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calooltd/



Contact Details



Caloo Ltd

Unit 9A,

Triangle Business Park,

Wendover Road, Stoke Mandeville,

Buckinghamshire, HP22 5BL.

Tel: 01296 614448

E: info@caloo.co.uk