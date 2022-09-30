Caloo Ltd. Offers Acrylic Coating Surfacing to Add Play Value to Sports Areas

Stoke Mandeville, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- Caloo Ltd., a leading provider of playground equipment, offers acrylic coating surfacing to add play value to sports areas. The coating is designed to provide a durable, long-lasting finish that resists chipping, cracking, and peeling. Their solution offers excellent durability and exceptional adhesion, which provides a high gloss finish to the whole play area. The surfacing solution is available in a selection of colours, the most common being red, blue, and green. They have worked at many leisure centres, schools, and colleges to improve the appearance and functionality of sports courts.



Their extensive knowledge has helped the company create safe playground surface solutions for a variety of areas, including schools, nurseries, pedestrian areas, theme parks, leisure attractions, caravan parks, golf courses, play areas, and many more. They have the skills and expertise to offer a good reliable service and achieve the best results at a great price. Playgrounds looking to apply an acrylic coating to the surfaces can visit Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our acrylic coatings can be used to create running tracks and other bespoke themes which are individually designed to make the most use of the tarmac space available. Created from a high-quality water-based acrylic, it can be laid onto porous macadam surfaces to offer slip-resistant properties. Tough and long-lasting due to the special acrylic resin with specific adhesion promoters for bitumen. Contains Algaecide and Fungicide. Available in a range of colours."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the most reputed providers of playground equipment in the UK. The company prides itself in offering great value products as well as professional and friendly customer service to ensure each client has a positive experience. The organisation has a vast wealth of experience, working with customers in various industries and providing an extensive range of different solutions.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a leading play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organisation has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide you with a complete solution.



