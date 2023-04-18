Caloo Ltd. Offers Design, Installation and Maintenance Services for Running Tracks for Schools and Community Fitness Groups

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- Caloo Ltd., a leading playground equipment provider, offers design, installation and maintenance services for running tracks for schools and community fitness groups. They provide a safe and durable surface for kids and athletes to train and compete on and can be a valuable investment for sports facilities and communities. Made From materials such as rubber, asphalt, or polyurethane, they level and smooth the surface layer to provide a consistent surface for running. They work with you to design a track that meets your specific needs, including the size, shape, and surface type.



Specialising in sports field construction and maintenance, the company has experience and expertise in installing all types of running tracks. Their services involve designing, preparing, and constructing a track surface suitable for athletics or recreational activities. Their experts evaluate the site where the tracks will be located and consider factors such as soil conditions, drainage, and existing structures or obstacles. Schools and playground owners looking for design, installation and maintenance services for running tracks can check out Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Created from the acrylic coating, each running track is bespoke to your area, so we are happy to provide a free quotation for your area. The added feature of a running track can encourage fitness and provides an attractive and durable safety surface for running. The textured finish improves grip so that the track can be used in all weather conditions. Perfect for schools or community fitness groups looking for a safe place to run."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the UK's most sought-after suppliers and installers of fitness equipment. The company has built a reputation envied by many of its peers; no project is too big or too small; their focus is the same – to create a much-loved outdoor environment for play and learning. With Caloo Ltd., clients get a turnkey solution with design, consultation, supply, installation, after-sales, inspection, and maintenance.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a top play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organisation has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation afterwards. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide a complete solution.



