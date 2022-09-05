Caloo Ltd. Offers Fitness and Playground Equipment for Outdoor Spaces Across the UK

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- Caloo Ltd., a well-renowned outdoor surfacing provider, offers fitness and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. They have excellent ranges of outdoor cardiovascular (CV) fitness equipment and outdoor strength and conditioning gym equipment, which can be tailored to meet the users' needs. They offer a full range of services to ensure your play area stays fun and safe for years to come. The company has the experience and expertise to create and install an imaginative, stimulating, and safe outdoor play area.



Their range is packed with opportunities for adults and children to explore, perform, and experiment with their senses. Their playground equipment is designed to ensure that children of all abilities and ages can develop, grow and socialize in an outdoor playground setting. They create safe and challenging playgrounds for all ages and abilities and have extensive expertise in outdoor gyms, street workout fitness areas, and inclusive & wheelchair-accessible playgrounds. Individuals and schools looking to install fitness and playground equipment can check out Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company said, "We specialize in supplying fitness and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects, so you are in safe hands. We offer a wide range of recreational equipment for playgrounds, a fantastic selection of outdoor gym equipment, from traditional to variable resistance, custom multi-use games areas to fit your space and sporting requirements, skate parks, youth shelters and safety surfacing along with outdoor furniture and fencing."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the UK's most sought-after suppliers and installers of fitness equipment. The company has built a reputation envied by many of its peers; no project is too big or too small; their focus is the same – to create a much-loved outdoor environment for play and learning. With Caloo Ltd., clients get a turnkey solution with design, consultation, supply, installation, after-sales, inspection, and maintenance.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a leading play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organization has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation after that. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide you with a complete solution.



