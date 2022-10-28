Caloo Ltd. Offers Multi Play Units for Playgrounds in a Variety of Sizes

Stoke Mandeville, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Caloo Ltd., a renowned supplier of playground solutions, offers multi-play units for playgrounds in a variety of sizes. They provide a variety of activities for children to enjoy and can be customised to fit the specific needs of your playground. They provide a selection of multi-play units that are perfect for nursery and primary school playgrounds and include climbing frames, activity towers, swings, slides, roundabouts, and much more. Their units offer children a multitude of play options in one fantastic product and are perfect for school play areas, nurseries, and public parks.



They provide multi-play units available in a wide variety of different designs, so you can be sure to find something that suits your playground. They offer a variety of outdoor playground structures that are made of high-quality materials and can withstand the elements. Their units offer a variety of activities for children, such as climbing, sliding, and swinging, made for various age groups, making them a great choice for any school, nursery, or play area. Schools and playgrounds looking to improve their play areas can visit Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We offer a wide range of multi-play units in various sizes, styles and prices. We offer timber and steel units, and many of the multi-play units can be coloured to your choice! With slides, climbing walls and nets, fireman's poles, tunnels, play panels and much more, each unit is packed to the max with play activities and exciting new challenges for all age groups. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the leading suppliers of recreational equipment and solutions in the market, having the highest level of quality and value for products and services. The company is committed to helping customers on their journey to deliver outstanding recreational areas and facilities for their communities. Their products are developed based on international research and published standards to ensure durability and sustainability of products.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a leading play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organisation has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide you with a complete solution.



For more information, please visit: https://www.caloo.co.uk



Social Media



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/caloo-limited

Twitter: https://twitter.com/calooUK

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/calooUK

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/calooltd/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caloouk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calooltd/



Contact Details



Caloo Ltd

Unit 9A,

Triangle Business Park,

Wendover Road, Stoke Mandeville,

Buckinghamshire, HP22 5BL.

Tel: 01296 614448

E: info@caloo.co.uk