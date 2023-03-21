Caloo Ltd. Offers Outdoor Table Tennis Tables with Crack and Rot Resistant Properties

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- Caloo Ltd., a renowned supplier of playground solutions, offers outdoor table tennis tables with crack and rot-resistant properties. The playing surface is smooth and provides a consistent bounce for a quality game. The tables provide years of entertainment for both casual and serious players alike. The tables are specifically designed to withstand outdoor weather conditions such as sun, rain, wind, and snow. The tables are lighter and more compact, making them ideal for outdoor events and competitions. The tables also feature a weather-resistant net and post set that can withstand exposure to the elements.



With a weather-resistant coating and finish, their tables have a variety of features, such as durability and playing surface quality. The company offers a plethora of outdoor table tennis tables, including Slim Diabolo Table Tennis Table, Diabolo Outdoor Table Tennis Table, Square Table Tennis Table, Natura Table Tennis Table, and many more. A great addition to any recreational area, the tables provide hours of entertainment and exercise for players of all skill levels. Playground owners and schools looking to install outdoor table tennis tables can check out Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We are pleased to offer our outdoor table tennis tables across the UK. Each table offers a realistic ball bounce and performs like an indoor tournament table. Made from Resitec HD material, the surface will not crack, corrode or rot and is resistant to environmental damage such as UV, frost, and salt spray. Our tables are TUV-certified and feature competition-level rebound. Our tables can be bolted to the ground or used as freestanding sports equipment to suit almost any environment."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the leading suppliers of recreational equipment and solutions in the market, having the highest level of quality and value for products and services. The company is committed to helping customers on their journey to deliver outstanding recreational areas and facilities for their communities. Their products are developed based on international research and published standards to ensure durability and sustainability of products.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a leading play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organization has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation after that. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide you with a complete solution.



