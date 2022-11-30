Caloo Ltd. Offers Skate Park Equipment to Ensure a Safer Place for Kids to Play

Buckinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- Caloo Ltd., a well-renowned outdoor surfacing provider, offers skate park equipment to ensure a safer place for kids to play and hang out. Their range is made using the highest quality of materials, and the composite construction gives the skaters excitement, exhilaration, and thrill they desire to pursue their sport. Their products have a galvanised non-slip finish which provides low maintenance and lifelong durability. The longevity and durability of the equipment make them a perfect choice for high-traffic urban parks and neighbourhoods that endure the most extreme climates.



With innovative and award-winning designs, their range of unique items can be used to populate your park and get an idea of the type of ramps you would like to use. The company offers a plethora of skate park equipment, including flatbank, roll in ramp, quarter pipe, wide quarter pipe, kicker ramp, piano key, half pipe, funbox, roller ramp, spine ramp, handrail box, grindrail box, and many more. Schools and playground owners looking to install skate park equipment can check out Caloo Ltd.'s website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We specialise in well-designed parks and high-quality ramps and rails – which skaters love and will help to significantly limit the wear and tear in public places and give skaters a place to call their own and take pride in. All our Skate equipment is made in our on-site factory in Buckinghamshire. Manufacturing in-house ensures quality and great after-sales service. Special non-slip paint gives the skating surface extra grip and keeps it cool in summer."



Caloo Ltd. is one of the most reputed providers of playground equipment in the UK. The company prides itself in offering great value products as well as professional and friendly customer service to ensure each client has a positive experience. The organisation has a vast wealth of experience, working with customers in various industries and providing an extensive range of different solutions.



About Caloo Ltd.

Caloo Ltd is a leading play and fitness equipment provider within the UK. The organisation has completed thousands of installations around the UK and has a wide product choice to suit location and budget. The company provides a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a complete playground solution with multi-play units, timber trails, and more. Their experienced team will be delighted to arrange a no-obligation meeting to discuss specific requirements and provide a free quotation. They offer prices for removing existing equipment, site preparation, installation, and any necessary surfacing works to provide you with a complete solution.



