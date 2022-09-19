Caloo Provides Age Appropriate Play Equipment

Stoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The right playground equipment can make all the difference to the experience that children have when they're young. Exploring physical ability and fitness, being able to learn and play outside and getting used to socialising with others are all part of the benefits that this type of outdoor play equipment can provide. Caloo has more than 10 years' experience in the industry and the team has helped children of all ages and abilities to develop, grow and socialise in an outdoor play setting. From schools and nurseries to local council parks, the team has brought many play areas to life.



A flexible option that can be individually tailored



Age-appropriate playground equipment can be tailored, both to the space available and also to the objectives intended. That may mean surfacing that takes into account the tendency that an area has to flood or play equipment that is specifically designed for sensory experiences. It might be a SEN playground that is designed to be inclusive, with units created to be used by multiple users at the same time. Or it could be playgrounds for schools that are specifically intended to encourage children to discover fitness outdoors and engage with physical play and outside exercise.



Caloo - expert playground equipment suppliers



With more than a decade in the industry, Caloo is one of the most sought-after playground equipment suppliers, with a wealth of experience in helping to bring spaces to life. The business is not just about being playground equipment suppliers but also providing schools and organisations with the tools to make spaces happen. That's why Caloo also offers a free space design service for every client - this provides the opportunity to identify the best pieces of equipment for the space and budget available.



Playgrounds for schools



Caloo has a lot of experience creating playgrounds for schools where pupils can explore new activities, socialise and enjoy an enhanced learning experience. That includes playgrounds that need to be able to incorporate a range of special educational needs and accessibility for wheelchair users too.



A diverse and specialist approach



As high-quality playground equipment suppliers, Caloo prides itself on being able to offer a very diverse range of options and specialist advice on each one. This is what allows the experienced to be so bespoke, whether for local authorities or schools. Some of the range of equipment that is available includes:



- Swings, slides, roundabouts and spinners

- A Timber Trail

- Play panels and options for performance and music

- Ariel runways and trampolines

- Playhouses and castles

- Options for sensory play

- Play vehicles, boats and springers

- Multiplay units for bigger spaces

- Agility climbing play

- Outdoor play equipment for older years teen play

- Inclusive playground design



About Caloo

Caloo Ltd is a leading outdoor gym and playground equipment supplier within the UK. We aim to provide you with a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a full playground solution with multi play units, timber trails, and more. We have completed thousands of installations around the UK and have a wide product choice to suit your location and budget.



At Caloo Ltd, we specialise in supplying outdoor gym and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects, so you are in safe hands.



We offer a wide range of recreational equipment for playgrounds, a fantastic selection of outdoor gym equipment, from traditional to variable resistance, custom multi-use games areas to fit your space and sporting requirements, skate parks, youth shelters and safety surfacing along with outdoor furniture and fencing.

Speak to us today to see how we can help you!



Our playground equipment has been designed to ensure that children of all abilities and ages can develop, grow and socialise in an outdoor playground setting.



When buying playground equipment from Caloo, you receive a free play space design service where we work with you to identify the best pieces of equipment for your outdoor space and budget.



From traditional items such as swings and roundabouts through to large multi play units and themed play boats, we really do have it all! In addition to traditional playground equipment, we also specialise in inclusive playgrounds and our options include special educational needs and wheelchair accessible units. So whether you're a parish council, local authority, school, nursery or business, get in touch today to receive a free quote and to work with a playground supplier that prides itself on delivering high quality projects for local communities.



Company Quote

Luke Overall, Sales Director at Caloo says "we specialise in supplying outdoor gym and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects, so you are in safe hands."



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Caloo at https://www.caloo.co.uk/contact-us



For more information about Caloo services, please go to https://www.caloo.co.uk