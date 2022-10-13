Calorie Counter Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest survey report on Global Calorie Counter Software Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, and industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Calorie Counter Software market. The study bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2021 and is forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are Cronometer (Canada), FatSecret (Australia), Livestrong Foundation (United States), Myfitnesspal (United States), MyNetDiary (United States), Subassistant (United States), Virtuagym (Netherlands), Yazio (Germany), FitNow (United States), SparkPeople (United States).



Calorie counter software is designed specifically to assist users with exercise and other types of physical training, nutrition and diet, health tracking, or any other related fitness topics. A calorie counter app can be downloaded on any mobile device and used anywhere to get fit. These can perform numerous functions such as allowing users to set fitness goals, gathering workout ideas, tracking caloric intake, and sharing progress to facilitate healthy behavior change. They can be used as a platform to encourage healthy behavior change with personalized workouts, fitness advice, and nutrition plans. Furthermore, this software can work in conjunction with wearable devices so as to synchronize their health data to third-party devices for easier accessibility.



Market Drivers

- A Significant Increase in the Obese Population

- Increasing Health Concerns



Market Trend

- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices and Availability of High-Speed Internet Services

- Rising Trend of Wearable Technology



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness Regarding Health and Nutrition



Challenges

- Lack of Proper Awareness Fitness Software



by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud Based), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows), End-Use (Individual, Commercial)

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries, and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



