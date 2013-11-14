Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Many struggle to lose those last few pounds during the year only to gain them all back during the holiday season. The majority of Americans, however, only gain one to two pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Even with the best intentions, if left unattended, the holiday weight gain remains and accumulates. The professionals at Diet Doc have developed the perfect calorie loading diet to alleviate stress and weight gain anxiety for dieters during the holiday season.



Patients who follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG calorie loading diet are encouraged to consume up to 2000 calories per day for the first two days. Because more calories are being consumed, the body will produce more glycogen than it needs. The excess glycogen will be stored as fat in the liver and muscle tissues and be readily available when the body needs energy. When the calorie intake is reduced during the next phase of the prescription hCG diet, the stored glycogen will be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. Patients find that this prescription hCG calorie loading diet plan alleviates weight gain anxiety and fits perfectly between Thanksgiving and Christmas.



hCG, a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons, is naturally produced in pregnant women. hCG’s primary role during pregnancy is to act as a protective barrier to both the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. It does this by mobilizing the expectant mother's fat stores. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs.



While most hCG providers continue to follow the original, dangerous and outdated Simeons’ diet protocol, decades of scientific research have enabled Diet Doc to create the nation’s leading updated version of the original diet by incorporating the most beneficial and critical elements of Simeons’ diet plans, offering only pure hCG and allowing patients to consume more than double the daily caloric intake without compromising health or weight loss results. Although homeopathic hCG is still available to consumers via the internet, Diet Doc distinguishes itself from the competition by offering only 100% pure hCG, manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved and United States based pharmacies and makes their hCG available to qualified patients by prescription only.



Those that are interested in beginning Diet Doc’s prescription hCG calorie loading diet plans can simply call the company or log onto the computer. Each patient will speak directly with one of Diet Doc’s board certified physicians and will work closely with a certified nutritionist who will uniquely design a diet plan that is compatible with each patient’s individual metabolism, medical conditions and lifestyle. Because the company incorporates a wide range of delicious and healthy food choices, patients find the calorie loading diet plans interesting while the fast weight loss motivates the patient to continue to follow the diet plans.



Be prepared for the holidays and avoid the weight gain anxiety by calling Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation. Diet Doc designs prescription hCG calorie loading diet plans for all shapes and sizes and for those that want to lose as little as 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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