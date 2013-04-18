Calorie Restriction Linked to Living Longer

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- According to www.hghhelp.info/antiaging.php if you want to live longer, it seems that restricting your calories might be a good place to start, according to recent research. The study of this relationship isn’t new – it has more than 70 years of research behind it, but it’s the latest research that is gaining a lot of interest because it delves deeper into ‘why’ this happens, so we can better understand.



HGHhelp.info has their own medical writer on staff, who spends a great deal of time reading the latest research, deciphering what it means, and then reporting back in an easy to understand format that cuts to the ‘meat and potatoes’ so to speak, so that visitors need only read what’s important and not have to tolerate reading long, complex studies in order to know where they stand.



The most current research, which is on our site http://hghhelp.info/calorierestriction.php delves into what happens when calories are restricted. Research has shown a decrease in BMI, lower blood cholesterol levels, lower triglyceride levels, lower fasting blood glucose levels, and lower blood pressure. With such benefits, one can quickly see the link between calorie restrictions and living longer. If we can keep our bodies in a healthier state, it stands to reason we can live longer. Longevity isn’t just about living longer – it’s about quality of life as well. More on calorie restriction can be found at www.hghhelp.info/calorierestrictiondietplan.php



There is a great deal of research that is continuing on the subject of calorie restrictions, but we encourage anyone who want to understand better how this link actually occurs to drop by our site http://www.hghhelp.info/calorierestrictionreview.php for a detailed look at number of studies in an easy to understand format.



To enjoy the benefits of living longer from calorie restriction it is important to fully understand this process so that you ensure you are receiving adequate nutrition and not putting your health at risk. It is recommended you consult your doctor or a nutritionist to set you on the right path.



