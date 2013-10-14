Caluco Redefines Outdoor Furniture with Expanding Range of Wares and Accessories

San Fernando, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Outdoor furniture has a reputation for being functional but not comfortable, and often of a lower build quality than the furniture people use every day indoors. This inevitably means that people will spend less time using it, which ultimately results in individuals spending less time outdoors even in sunny climates. Caluco is a furniture designer that embraces the great outdoors, creating resilient furniture that would look as at home in a showroom as it would in the garden, and is as comfortable too.



Caluco have created a huge range of outdoor patio furniture, from the traditional wicker patio furniture people may be familiar with to sectional sofas, chaises and dining tables, all designed specifically for outdoor use. They use naturally weather proof materials but still achieve thick cushioning with colorful and stylish designs to give maximum visual impact and comfort.



The company also offer customisable designs that can be created to fit the particular environment a buyer has to work with, from custom frames and cushions to add personalized touches to existing designs, to custom furnishings for everything from private homes to commercial event spaces and corporate entities.



A spokesperson for Caluco explained, “Our design philosophy is one of simple leisure. In order to create things that are simple for our end-users, the design process is in fact intense and complex- outdoor furniture provides unique challenges that so often create robustness at the expense of comfort, and it is those designs we started our business to do better than- we want our customers spending as much of their time as they can in outdoor spaces and connecting with outside world, overcoming the increasing sense of isolation felt in modern living. Our comfortable designer furniture allows them to do just that without sacrificing what they value when resting, relaxing and socialising.”



About Caluco

Founded in 2003, by President Aaron Gochman, Caluco is a family owned and operated business. Caluco believes in the value of simple leisure. They design and manufacture high-end outdoor furniture for commercial, hospitality, residential, and institutional applications. Their goal is to provide the industry’s highest quality, innovation, service and value to designers, end users, retailers, landscape architects and other design professionals. For more information, please visit: http://www.caluco.com/