Huizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Calvin Dude, leaders in custom automation and screwing machine designs are pleased to present their all new automatic screw feeder machines upgraded with new features. The machines with fiber optic control are made to reduce noise, save power and are scratch resistant. The best screw feeding machines can get the screws to fasten at a speed of as low as 0.5 seconds. This means that the process is much simpler eliminating the need for manual work. The catalog currently features the most advanced automatic screw fastening machine, automatic screw feeder machine and the automatic screw locking machine. All these machines are manufactured in the state-of-the art factory here at Huizhou, China.



The automatic screw machines are backed by compact construction and reliable design which enables them to perform the way they should. The electric/pneumatic controlled machines can match the torque requirement at the factory and not to forget the consistent fastening quality. While some machines come with extraordinary torque, others are equipped to can complete over 30 screws in a minute including picking the screws, positioning and fastening them; thereby saving a lot of time and effort. All the equipment is manufactured under the brand Calvin Dude. However, companies requiring customization can also benefit from the OEM & ODM production. Supported by German modern production technology, the failure rate can be controlled at 1 in 100,000 which is a commendable figure. The company is currently catering to customers in USA, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Slovenia, Thailand, Philippines and other countries.



Calvin Dude is a manufacturer and supplier of automatic screw locking and tightening machines, robotic screw fastening system, automatic screw feeder and soldiering machines. Based at Guangdong in China, Calvin Dude has been offer world class equipment for over 10 years now.



