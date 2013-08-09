Calyxo Welcomes EU Decision to Support Fair Competition by Solar Module Manufacturers in Europe

Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Calyxo, the largest manufacturer of CdTe thin film solar panels in Europe, welcomes the agreements between EU and China over imports of Chinese Solar panels - Chinese modules offering at a minimum price of 0.56EUR/Wp in the Europe in the near future.



For customers of Chinese companies, which will buy for lower prices, punitive tariffs in a range from 37.2 to 67.9 percent will apply, as EU Trade Commissioner De Gucht had declared.



As one of few companies in Germany, Calyxo was able to survive the years of Chinese dumping in Germany. With a current capacity of 85 MW, Calyxo is the largest CdTe module manufacturer in Europe. Calyxo continues to provide affordable modules made in Germany based an innovative atmospheric production process and also offers suitable mounting systems, complete design and installation of PV-systems.



"Module prices below 0.56 EUR / Wp can be realized without any problem by Calyxo today and marginal higher BOS costs can be compensated by our customers based on a price advantage of the modules and additional yield of thin film modules. As a consequence, our customers not only have lower investment costs, but also a better return on their investment. Our capacity expansion at Thalheim comes online exactly at the right point in time, "says CEO Dr. Florian Holzapfel.



CdTe modules have a better yield – performance than crystalline modules due to excellent temperature coefficients and good performance even under low light conditions.



With the production line expansion at Thalheim, Calyxo is able to produce based on its innovative process now in mass-production, at the lowest costs within the industry.



Further information on www.calyxo.com.



Press contact / Pressekontakt:

Kontaktwerk, Jürgen Koch

Email: press@kontaktwerk.com



Publisher / Herausgeber:

CALYXO GMBH

OT Thalheim, Sonnenallee 1a

06766 Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany

Phone: +49 (0)3494 3689 80-101

Fax: +49 (0)3494 3689 80-111

Email: calyxo@calyxo.com

FB: http://www.facebook.com/calyxo.de



About Calyxo GmbH

Calyxo GmbH – Independent since 2011 and on the road to expansion! Calyxo GmbH, founded in 2005, produces thin-film solar modules based on cadmium telluride (CdTe) technology. After the company split from Q-Cells in February of 2011, the former technology provider Solar Fields took over Calyxo GmbH and invested in a second production line with a capacity of approx. 60 MWp. Calyxo GmbH currently manufactures a module volume representing an annual power generation capacity of 85 MWp at their production facilities Bitterfeld/Wolfen-Thalheim, in the so-called "Solar Valley" in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. All Calyxo modules are thus "Made and Developed in Germany".



Research and rapid further development of the Calyxo CdTe is constantly being driven ahead, in collaboration with the American parent company Calyxo USA Inc. The CdTe technology has an enormous potential to reduce the costs of solar power generation. Thin-film solar cells are economic to manufacture and can convert solar energy to electricity under the most unfavourable weather conditions. The modules still operate efficiently on roofs that are not directly aligned to the south.



The production process used for Calyxo CdTe thin-film modules also helps to reduce environmental contamination. The cadmium used for the CdTe modules is a waste product from the mining industry that must otherwise be expensively stored to prevent environmental damage. The CdTe technology refines the cadmium and tellurium to a water-insoluble semiconductor to form the basis of the Calyxo thin-film module. The cadmium telluride is then safely bonded between two glass plates to provide a reliable source of solar power for decades. The CdTe modules also offer an unmatched energy payback time of about 1.5 years. The energy payback time is the time required for a product to generate the same amount of energy that was used for its manufacture.