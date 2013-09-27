Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAM Market in North America 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CAM market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 7.16 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for the production of precise parts. The CAM market in North America has also been witnessing the development of application-specific cam solutions. However, the threat from open-source and pirated cam software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



CAM Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on North America; it also covers the CAM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Dassault Systèmes S.A., Delcam plc, PTC, Siemens PLM Software Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are CNC Software Inc. ,Cimatron Ltd., C&G Systems Corp., DP Technology Corp., Graphic Products Inc., Missler Software Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., OPEN MIND Technologies AG, Planit Software Ltd., Sescoi Inc. and, Tebis AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142855/cam-market-in-north-america-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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