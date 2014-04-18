Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Camber Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Camber Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Camber Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Camber Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Camber Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Camber Corporation (Camber) is an information technology, engineering and training solutions provider. The company offers systems integration and engineering, visualization and engineering analysis tools, performance based logistics, test and evaluation services to the defense market. It also offers radar and sensor simulations, chemical and biological technical services, port engineering services, maintenance, intelligence analysis and information operations, security management and assurance. In addition, the company provides instructional development services, army battle command systems support, medical facility management, operations maintenance support, and acquisition support services. It principally serves aerospace and defense, international government, national security and commercial markets worldwide. Camber is headquartered in Alabama, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Camber Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153084/camber-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###