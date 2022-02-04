Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Camber Energy, Inc. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: CEI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Camber Energy, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CEI stocks, concerns whether certain Camber Energy directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Camber Energy, Inc overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post-Merger, that Camber Energy, Inc failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company's delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE, that an institutional investor was diluting Camber's shares at a significant rate following the Company's July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



