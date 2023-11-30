Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Cambium Networks.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cambium Networks Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Rolling Meadows, IL based Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. Cambium Networks Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $335.85 million in 2021 to $296,89 million in 2022 and that its Net Income declined from $37.42 million in 2021 to $20.20 million in 2022.



On August 1, 2023, Cambium Networks Corporation reported its Q2 earnings; Cambium reported quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. Revenue was $59.5, missing estimates by $17.04M. Cambium Networks Corporation also announced that CEO Atul Bhatnagar was stepping down immediately.



Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) declined from $24.19 per share on November 04, 2022 to as low as $3.53 per share on November 13, 2023.



