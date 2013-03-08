Cambodia E-Visa Charges US $3 More Effective 5 Feb 2013

Selangor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The main page of the Ministry’s official website has not reflected the changes yet, but if you proceed with the application and reach the payment page, you will notice a special update regarding this additional charge. The price increase is mentioned under Additional Service Charge, in the statement below:



“Dear Travelers, We would like to inform you that there will be an additional US$3 charge for credit card service, payment gateway clearance fee and relevant technical support. Thank you!”



The Cambodia e-Visa is a single entry visa which permits a stay of 30 days. Visa processing can take up to 3 working days and the entire process can be applied for online. Therefore, no trips to the Cambodian embassy are required. The approved visa is sent to the applicant by email and can be printed out. Please note that the Cambodia visa can only be used in certain entry ports, but can be used to exit from any port.



Cambodia visas are required for all countries except Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. You can learn more about visa rules and policies for Cambodia by checking your visa requirement based on your country of origin.