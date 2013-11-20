"Cambodia Infrastructure Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Cambodia Infrastructure Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Latest data shows that construction activity in Cambodia has impressed in 2012, with growth reaching 16.2%. Even though construction investment continued to be robust in H113, we do not believe that the stellar performance in 2012 can continue in 2013 and 2014. This is due to greater policy uncertainty following the outcome of the July 2013 general elections, growing competition from Myanmar, limited upside to foreign investment and the lack of resolution with regards to land disputes. We therefore forecast construction real growth to reach 6.4% in 2013 and 9.3% in 2014.
Key developments in Cambodia's infrastructure sector:
- In August 2013, Thailand's second largest cement producer, Siam City Cement, announced that it was putting on hold a US$200mn cement plant in the Kampot province. This decision was made after a feasibility study conducted by SCCC and Cambodian construction supplier Chip Mong Group was completed. At the same time, SCCC stated that it was evaluating the potential of developing a cement plant in Myanmar, though no timeframe has been set for the Myanmar project. The project was originally scheduled to be start construction works around the end of 2013 and be completed in 2015. If completed, the plant would have a capacity of 1-1.5mn tonnes of cement per annum.
- In August 2013, Thai utility Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding announced that it would cancel its joint-venture agreement with KK Power for the 1.8GW coal-fired power plant project (cited from the Nation). According to Ratchaburi, this is because the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand would not install the 300-400km transmission lines needed to connect the planned Koh Kong plant to Thailand's national grid. This made the plant financially unviable as it would only be able to sell the majority of its electricity in Cambodia. However, in a separate statement to the Phnom Penh Post by the president of KK Power, Ly Yong Phat, he stated that the JV agreement is not cancelled, but revised from an investment into the Koh Kong coal-fired power plant to the installation of transmission lines in Cambodia. He added that KK Power is currently conducting the feasibility study for the transmission project and the company plans to invite a new Thai partner to jointly-build the Koh Kong coal-fired power plant. If completed, the Koh Kong project would be the largest power plant in Cambodia.
- In September 2013, Hong Kong-based property group Hong Kong Land started construction works on a US$100mn mixed-use development project in the financial district of Phnom Penh, near the capital's Freedom Park, according to the Phnom Penh Post. The building, known as Landmark, will have 16 levels of office space, four levels of luxury retail space and three levels of underground parking when completed in late 2016.
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