Cambridge Fence Services Launches New Website

Cambridge Fence Services is one of the most respected fencing companies in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex providing all kinds of fencing for both residential and commercial customers. Some of Cambridge Fence Services’ past commercial customers include: Lockheed Martin, Pepsi, Park Place Lexus, and the SPCA of Dallas to name just a few.



A picture is worth a thousand words so it was important to Cambridge Fence Services to have a gallery on the new Website to show visitors what past projects looked like. Included on the new Website is a section called “See Our Work” which is a photo gallery covering the following areas: wood fencing, chain-link fencing, ornamental iron fencing, commercial fencing, arbors/patios covers, and iron handrails.



In addition to a full list of their services, another goal of the Website was to include a blog to provide invaluable information to existing and potential new customers. The blog will feature everything from maintenance tips to installation success. The first post, “How to Choose a Fencing Company for Your Next Project” is already one of the most visited pages on the site.



According to Cambridge Fence Services’ owner Chad Dunaway, the key to choosing the best fence service is to make sure they use the very best materials, have an experienced crew, and have a portfolio of past work.



“We have been serving the Greater Dallas area since the 90’s and if there is one thing I have learned, it is that quality products go hand in hand with quality installation,” he said.”



While homeowners may be tempted to go the cheapest route available and hire a handyman for their fencing needs, Cambridge Fence Services warns that this could actually end up costing the homeowner more in the long run with costly repairs.



Take cedar wood fencing, for example, “We use 2×4 rails on our cedar fencing, not the more common 2×3 rails,” explains Chad. When you do fence repair on a daily basis, you see the areas of fencing that fail due to the extreme weather that Texas can have.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Cambridge Fence Services website or call 214-299-4820.



