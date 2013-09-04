Cambridge Management Provides Training in ISO Standardization for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia -- Businesses are mushrooming all over the world. International trade is becoming more and more prevalent and nations are competing with each other to make the highest profits. In such a scenario it is vital to have a body that will lay the standards for ethical practices and quality services.



Here in comes the role of ISO or International organization for standardization. They are a voluntary body for standardizing business practices. It might be goods or services; they create the international bench mark for quality and other specifications. They remove barriers in international trade. They have developed 19500 international standards in varied fields of business and technology such as health care, computers, agriculture and so on. ISO has members in 163 countries and 3368 technical bodies to take care of standardization.



ISO Training can be done at Geneva or other places also. There can be customized training which takes place at a ISO members location. ISO Training will enable one to practice more effectively in drafting standards based on ISO directives. It will hone the skills of ISO secretaries.



Six Sigma Training will enable one to do a course in this domain. Six sigma was devised by Motorola in 1980 to check manufacturing defects and control manufacturing quality. It took care of concerns such as pollution, customer satisfaction, increase in profit and cost reduction.



ISO 14001 is basically regarding how a product is produced and not about the product itself. It is standardization for the environmental concerns during manufacturing. It takes care of the level of pollution, the effects on water and land.



About Cambridge Management Cambridge Training

This company was formed in 2002 and offers training and services in the domain of management systems, business improvement, people’s development skills, government grant applications and others. This Malaysian based training institute has been successfully conducting various courses for students all across the globe in the field of management and associated subjects. Their faculty and academic expertise have enabled them to create a niche for themselves in this arena.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

Zaiful

Contact Email (seo@cammgnt.com):

Complete Address:33-3A-1, Jalan Metro Perdana Barat 1,

Taman Usahawan Kepong Utara,

52100 Kuala Lumpur,

Malaysia.

Contact Phone:011-14794745

Website: http://www.cammgnt.com