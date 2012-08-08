Cambridge Punting Service Company Offers Special Weekday Discount on Ticket Prices

Cambridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Punt boat tours are a fun and a unique addition to the Cambridge vacation experience, and now that it is peak season for punt boat tours in the area, Cambridge River Tours is offering an amazing discount for those wishing to try something new on their trip.



Visitors looking to make their visits to Cambridge a once in a lifetime experience are booking tours with Cambridge River Tours’ punting service, which takes visitors on narrated tours of the famous Cambridge college backs. Every day, 45-minute Cambridge punting tours take visitors along the three-quarter mile stretch of river from Jesus Green to Silver Street.



The Cambridge punting company writes that “The best times to go are when the sun is shining…when the river is quiet, first thing in the morning, or in the late afternoon/evening when you can have a much more relaxing, enjoyable time,” but Saturdays are especially popular.



Punting in Cambridge can be done shared or privately. Shared and private punt tours essentially have the same components, but private tours offer a few extra perks. Private tours can be customised to the group’s liking, and Cambridge River Tours also guarantees the group that their punt will be ready and waiting at the station. Private tours can be purchased the day of, but booking in advance ensures a punt boat and a discounted rate.



Cambridge punting prices cannot be beaten when booked with Cambridge River Tours. For group punt tours, when booked the day of, adults, students/seniors, and children can expect to pay £16, £14, and £8, respectively. However, if booked in advance, adults, students/seniors, and children can expect to pay just £12, £11, and £7, respectively. The same idea applies to private punt tours, where a 12-seater punt will cost £160 if booked the day of, but just £100 when booked in advance.



Discount punt tickets are also available, with adults, students, and seniors paying just £10 and children paying £6. E-tickets bought as a part of this special offer are valid from the day of purchase until September 1, 2012. They can only be used on weekdays between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.



In order to ensure availability, a party can only book a maximum of two punts through Cambridge River Tours’ online booking system. However, larger parties are encouraged to contact the Cambridge punting service for other arrangements. The punting company also accommodates special occasions such as proposals or shooting/filming.



About Cambridge River Tours

Cambridge River Tours provides chauffeur guided punt tours of the famous Cambridge colleges. The punts hold a maximum of 12 people and the tour takes 45 minutes. They offer both shared group and private tours. For more information, please visit http://www.cambridgerivertour.co.uk