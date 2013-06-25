Cambridge Risk Solutions Launches Campaign for Importance of Continuity Planning

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Statistics illustrate the global number of disasters has increased more than 400 percent over the last 2 decades, with figures expected to continue along this trend in the years to come. Among businesses affected by such occurrences, those lacking proper business continuity procedures are 51 percent more likely to fail following a crisis than those who have an adequate plan in place. In order to prevent the breakdown of companies due to disastrous situations, Cambridge Risk Solutions has launched a campaign to increase awareness of the importance of business continuity planning.



Joe Cross of Cambridge Risk Solutions explained, "Continuity planning allows companies to continue vital business procedures in the face of a disaster. With a competent plan in place, businesses are able to continue their most crucial functions, uninterrupted, during and after a crisis situation; furthermore, such a plan enables them to return to full capacity as smoothly and quickly as possible. Generally, the initial step in planning is determining which functions are most essential to the preservation of the company. After these factors have been distinguished, the company can begin to formulate a strategy. Their system should include a disaster recovery plan, a business resumption plan, a business recovery plan and a contingency plan."



Cross continued, "Our company provides consulting services for businesses in need of a viable continuity plan, or for those needing to revise and update an existing plan. Crisis management systems are important, but in order for these programs to work, responsibilities must be properly delegated; therefore, a business must create a crisis management team. Additionally, members of the team must be thoroughly versed in the execution of their plan. Our consultants provide training in all aspects of continuity planning. We offer executive briefings, presentations and workshops for such purposes. Clients can learn more about the services we offer at cambridge-risk.com."



"Disasters can produce severe negative results for both a company and its shareholders," said Cross, "But an accurately organized and efficiently executed continuity plan can allow a business to emerge from a crisis stronger than ever before. Though crisis management is equally important to any business, we realize one plan will not work for all companies. The type of business in question, its size, specific schedule of operations and a number of other elements will determine the appropriate course of action to take during an emergency. Our consultants work with our clients on an individual basis to create a plan tailored exclusively to their own unique needs. To set up an account with us, clients may visit http://www.cambridge-risk.com."



About Cambridge Risk Solutions

With an experienced staff of consultants, Cambridge Risk Solutions provides practical, cost-effective Business Continuity solutions. They cater to clients in the private, public and voluntary sectors. Based in Huntingdon, Cambridge, they have collaborated with a number of leading organizations throughout the UK and overseas. Their full range of consultancy and training services conform to BS25999: British Standard for Business Continuity Management and ISO22301: Societal Security – Business Continuity Management Systems – Requirements.