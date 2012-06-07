Camcorders - Germany - a Snapshot - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Camcorders - Germany - a Snapshot" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Camcorders in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2011. This market covers HD & standard camcorders. It excludes second hand sales and sales to professionals not purchased from retail channels. Market size is based on sales through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. Market size for Camcorders in Germany is given in units with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Camcorders - Japan - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - US - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - South Korea - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - China - a snapshot (2011)
- Camcorders - Spain - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - France - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - Canada - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - Brazil - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - Australia - a Snapshot
- Camcorders - Thailand - a Snapshot