Camden Town Website Offers Up-to-Date Information on the Town's Events, Shopping and Culture

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Camden Town is one of the districts of Inner London. Located in the northwest part of the city, it was once known as the home of multicolored mo-hawked punk rockers decked out in their Doc Martens. In recent years, Camden Town has successfully changed its image and is now one of the most popular areas in London.



While Camden Town is definitely still on the eclectic side—with its diverse musicians, performances and markets—the area has earned a well-deserved reputation as a great place to visit. This is due in part to its broad mix of theaters, galleries, art shows and unique shops.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its current and helpful information about the fascinating district. CamdenTown.uk.com is the ultimate online guide to the culture, events and shopping in Camden Town. In order to keep its visitors entertained, the website has been celebrating all of the area’s local events, including the Festival at Bloomsbury, Halloween week, and different exhibitions. Local residents and tourists alike who are interested in learning more about Camden Town may sign up for a free newsletter on the website that will announce all of the district’s upcoming events, 10 weeks prior to their start day.



As an article on the website noted, Camden Town is currently featuring a lot of holiday-themed events that are sure to be pleasing to people of all ages. For example, Christmas lighting ceremonies are now taking place in the region, as is a popular Winter Wonderland experience.



“This wintry event is held every year in Hyde Park between November and January,” the article said, adding that visitors will find a large ice-rink, a circus, a giant Ferris wheel and other rides.



“Here you can also meet Santa Claus in Santa’s Grotto or visit the German winter market.”



The Camden Town website is easy-to-navigate; people are welcome to visit the colorful site at any time and browse through the vast amount of information about the district. Category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for people to find more about live music, shopping, going out, and the various neighborhoods. Clicking on the “What’s New” tab will bring readers to a page filled with the most current news about the district.



About Camden Town

Camden Town is a website that was created by people who live in the area and love its rich diversity. The goal of the site is to show everyone how beautiful the place is, how fun it is to see the events the site owners arrange, and how easy it is to find here all that anyone needs. The site is an outstanding guide to the culture and shopping of Camden Town. For more information, please visit http://www.camdentown.uk.com