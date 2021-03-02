Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Camel Milk Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Camel Milk Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Camel Milk. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Camelicious (United Arab Emirates), Al Ain Dairy (United Arab Emirates), Desert Farms (United States), Vital Camel Milk (Kenya), Tiviski Dairy, Camilk Dairy (Australia), Camel Dairy Farm Smits (Netherlands), Camel Milk Co (Australia), Camel Milk (South Africa) and Amul (India).



Definition:

Camel milk contains high concentrations of potassium, magnesium, copper, sodium, zinc, iron, B vitamins, vitamins C. It also contains protective proteins such as Lysozymes, Lactoferrin, Peptidoglycan recognition protein, and NAGase. According to the Australian camel industry association, it has five times the vitamin C and 10 times the iron of cow's milk. Camel milk also comes in raw, pasteurized and powdered form which is used to make a product like soap.



The Global Camel Milk Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Laban, Cheese, Ice-Cream, Yogurt, Powder, Camel Milk Infant Formulae, Flavoured Camel Milk), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online), Packaging (Cartons, Bottles, Cans, Jars, Others), Process (Raw Camel Milk, Raw Camel Milk (Frozen), Raw Camel Milk Kefir, Pasteurized Camel Milk, Raw Camel Milk Colostrum)



Market Growth Drivers

- Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits

- Emerging Countries for Camel Milk

- Investments to Expand Australian Camel Milk Production



Influencing Trend

- Increasing Demand in United States as Alternative Milk for Health Benefits



Restraints

- High Retail Prices Hamper the Growth of Camel Milk Market



Opportunities

- Great Opportunity for Camel Dairies in Australia Because Of Its Incredible Reputation in Food Quality Safety Standards



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



