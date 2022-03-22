Camelina Seeds Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Camelina Seeds Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Camelina Seeds market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

V-Beybi Ltd (Ukraine),G.J.C. Exports (India),Plantations International (China),Three Farmers (Canada),Jedwards International, Inc. (United States),Lifestream Group Pte Ltd (Singapore),BIO PLANÈTE (Germany),Mountain Rose Herbs (United States)



Definition:

Camelina is a kind of flowering plant in the family Brassicaceae. It is usually known as gold-of-pleasure. Camelina seed was initially in demand in the United States for biodiesel production due to its high oil content (28–40%). However, because of its high omega-3 content and minor lipid components such as tocopherols and phytosterols (natural antioxidants), it is suitable for baking and cooking as well as skincare. Additionally, it can be used as cooking oil, in salad dressings and spreads, and migraine. It has been highly cultivated in Europe and is used in cooking and as a salad dressing basis. In Poland, a certain type of Camelina oil has been designated as a traditional specialty by the European Union.



Market Drivers

- High Demand for Camelina Oil Due To Its Numerous Applications

- Camelina seeds contain a high amount of Omega-3 and vitamin E which can be increasing the demand from various end-user industries



Market Trend

- Growing Camelina Seeds demand from the Cosmetics and Personal Care industries

- Growing demand of camelina seed in the United States for Bio-diesel



Restraints

- Camelina is its smaller seeds compared to other major oil crops such as canola, which limit oil yield



The Global Camelina Seeds Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Food Grade, Industrial Grade), Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others), Species (Alyssum, Microcarpa, Rumelica, Sativa)



Global Camelina Seeds market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategiesto helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/37578-global-camelina-seeds-market



