Camera Cars Unlimited Unveils New Electric Polaris Camera Cars

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Camera Cars Unlimited, a top choice of film production companies for camera car rentals, recently added electric Polaris camera cars to its fleet of vehicles. The new electric camera cars are compact, quiet and easy to maneuver. This camera car is exceptionally simple to handle and reduces fuel expenses during film productions.



The sleek, subtle electric Polaris camera cars are painted matte black, for maximum efficiency on camera. The new electric camera cars are slimmer than the standard 4x4 camera cars, making them especially easy to operate and move quickly. This increases productivity during the film project and can even help reduce production time.



Electric Polaris camera cars offer many of the same features of other camera cars, but conserve fuel and offer production companies a green alternative. At only $225 per day rental cost, electric camera cars from Camera Cars Unlimited are among the most affordable production vehicles in the industry – ideal for low budget projects.



In addition to the new electric vehicles, Camera Cars Unlimited offers clients a selection of film production products: motorcycle tows, tow dollies or process trailers, at 20, 24 or 26 feet, and other traditional camera cars. Camera Cars Unlimited has a wide variety of camera cars and tows available to fit all filming needs.



To inquire about renting an electric camera car or any other camera car product, visit www.cameracarsunlimited.com, or call 1-818-889-9903.



About Camera Cars Unlimited

Camera Cars Unlimited is operated by Lee Nashold. Drivers are experienced, well-trained and focused on the safety of everyone present on the production. In addition to the new electric vehicles, Camera Cars Unlimited offers a Traditional Camera Car, a Crane Ready Camera Car, a 4x4 Camera Car and extra low dollies. Each vehicle contains top-of-the-line equipment that is an asset to any industry production. To learn more about Camera Cars Unlimited, visit the website at cameracarsunlimited.com, contact Lee Nashold at 818-889-9903, or send a page to 818-587-7249.