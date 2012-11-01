Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Camera Cars is offering a new electric camera car for production companies to rent that is easier to handle than several other rentable cars offered by the company.



The sleek, subtle Electric Polaris Camera Car is painted matte black and is easy to maneuver, so you can film your project with ease. The new product is slimmer than the 4 x 4 Camera Car and the Crane Ready Camera Car, making it especially easy to operate and move quickly. If companies need other production equipment while renting the new Electric Polaris car, Camera Cars Unlimited can provide motorcycle tows, tow dollies or process trailers, at 20, 24 or 26 feet, and other traditional camera cars.



Camera Cars Unlimited has a wide variety of camera cars and tows available to fit all of your filming needs. The Electric Polaris Camera Car is the newest, sleekest option on the market, and executives from Camera Cars have said they expect to garner a lot of business from the new car. For more information about Camera Cars, visit their website at http://www.cameracarsunlimited.com ,or call 1-818-889-9903.



About Camera Cars Unlimited

At Camera Cars, we are dedicated to finding the best, cutting-edge solutions in crane-ready camera cars, process trailers and tow dollies, and bringing them to you at affordable prices. We offer our products for rent and have the best electric camera cars available for any requirement. You can depend on us when you need value, superior customer service and quality, at every step of your production process.