Camera Cars Unlimited Offers Unparalleled Value

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Camera Cars Unlimited, Inc., a camera car rental company, is now offering a full line-up of camera cars for excellent prices. Camera cars are instrumental in adding variety and production value to a film, and Camera Cars Unlimited is the premier source of a number of differently-mounted camera solutions available for rental.



Many creative film projects and motion pictures benefit from having cameras that are mounted on a vehicle. Rather than sticking with a standard video camera setup, many producers and cinematographers liven up action scenes by tracking along with camera cars, tow dollies, or a process trailer. Camera Cars Unlimited, located near Los Angeles, is the go-to source for mounted camera equipment rental. In addition to competitive value, Cameras Cars Unlimited is a leader in service and quality. They are committed to helping clients achieve their goals, every step of the way.



Not only are camera cars and trailers available, but so are professional drivers with some of the very finest credits in the film industry. According to a Camera Cars Unlimited spokesman, “Our professional drivers’ jobs are to ensure that the client’s production is executed with safety, support and attention to detail.” With the best equipment available and drivers with the expertise to fulfill the client’s vision, Camera Cars Unlimited is simply an unparalleled value and a must-have for any creative film production.



About Camera Cars Unlimited

Camera Cars Unlimited has been lending its superior products and expertise to film productions for a number of years. They have enough of a selection in equipment to meet the needs of any client, from tow dollies, to crane-ready camera cars. What sets them apart is their superb value and vast experience. They understand that the most important thing for a client is to realize their creative vision for a project, and they are committed to helping their clients achieve just that. For additional information please visit, www.cameracarsunlimited.com.