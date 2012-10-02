Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Camera Cars Unlimited, the premiere source for camera car rentals, now has available extra low car dollies. Car dollies from Camera Cars Unlimited only raise the motorcycle 3 1/2 inches from the ground. The car dollies are heavy-duty and can be attached from a variety of camera cars or regular vehicles. Car dollies are a safe platform for filming motorcycle moving scenes outdoors, without the need for a soundstage. Filming with a car dolly also gives a realistic car riding experience that can showcase amazing moving action scenes on film.



Camera Cars Unlimited specializes in helping production companies and filmmakers achieve production goals with a collection of camera-mountable vehicles and dollies. They have H1 Hummer Camera Cars, Traditional and Crane Ready Camera Cars, and 4x4 Camera Cars. All these vehicles come with a well-trained and experienced driver who can help ensure safety during filming.



Camera Cars Unlimited can also help production sets that are trying to go green, with their new Polaris Electric camera Cars. The new Electric Camera Cars are also a great way to save on fuel costs for your production.



Based in Agoura Hills, California, Camera Cars Unlimited provides reliable and professional camera vehicle rentals to any size production. Their fleet of camera vehicles have top-of –the-line equipment, which can add value to any film production.