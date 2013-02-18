CamerasDirect Announces Availability of Nikon D3200 DSLR Cameras

Gold Cost, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- CamerasDirect, offering the best quality cameras and camera accessories, announces availability of Nikon D3200 DSLR cameras. The Nikon D3200 DSLR camera is the latest in the Nikon's entry level line up replacing the extremely popular Nikon D3100. With an amazing 24.3 megapixel, full HD video and an ISO ranging from 100-12800, this camera has it all.



The feature packed Nikon DSLR camera can record 1080p video at 30, 25 or 24 fps and can do 720p video at an amazing 60 or 50 fps. A spokesperson stated, “This camera is perfect for the family, being able to shoot video and with a frame rate of up to 4 fps, no child will move too fast and you'll get that perfect shot! You are also able to get the optional Nikon WU-1a wireless mobile adapter, allowing you to send your images straight to your iPhone, iPad or Android phone.”



The Nikon DSLR camera is the company's entry level DSLR camera and as such offers a wealth of features that should appeal to photographers in search of their first interchangeable lens camera. It has 24 megapixel shooter and provides full manual shooting controls for seasoned shutterbugs.



