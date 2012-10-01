CamerasDirect Offers a Wide Variety of Digital Cameras for Photography Enthusiasts

Gold Cost, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- CamerasDirect offers different variety of digital cameras whether the buyer is a first-time digital camera holder, advanced hobbyist or a full time professional. The range of Digital Cameras at CamerasDirect is packed with commanding creative features to suit all needs of every camera enthusiasts. Whether one wants to capture quick snaps, underwater pictures or action shots there is a model for every consumer. CamerasDirect offers the best online shopping experiences for photographers.



Digital Cameras capture video as well as still photographs by capturing those images on light sensitive sensor. They are becoming smaller day by day. The choice of a digital camera depends on the needs of the user. There are various types of digital cameras like digital SLRs, compact SLRs and compact digital cameras to name a few. The range of digital cameras offered by CamerasDirect can be mind-boggling-even for advanced photographers. Whether one is looking for a digital camera and equipment from Canon, Sony, or Olympus, need a camera for underwater photography or want a feature packed digital camera like Nikon, CamerasDirect have options for every photography enthusiasts. Today, the digital cameras have a blend of features like smaller, sleeker and easily portable. While buying any digital camera one should check few features like resolution in megapixel, size, portability, and price as these are the key factors that help a buyer to determine the right digital camera.



High-end digital cameras have been meticulously designed for face detection through the camera lens. These days, high-end digital cameras come equipped with in-built motion detection mechanisms which adjust moving images and thereby avoid haziness. The digital cameras also come with an image stabilizer that helps a digital camera to produce clear images even in shaky conditions. Digital cameras have a built-in memory that stores photographs. Almost all the digital cameras today have a slot for a memory card. One can insert a card with memory of up to 2GB. That should be approximately 1000 photographs of extremely high quality. 2GB will store over 4000 photographs of normal quality. Once the memory card is almost full, just transfer all the photographs to PC or laptop and delete all the photos from the memory card and the camera is ready to click again.



CamerasDirect is an Australian company that has grown from the demand for better priced camera gear. Camerasdirect.com is one of the first Australian importers to stock camera gear in Australia and support their customers with a local warranty since 2002. Their carefully selected range of the most popular cameras at very low prices is complimented with all the accessories and add-ons for every level of photographer. To learn more visit http://www.camerasdirect.com.au