Camerasdirect Offers Carefully Selected Range of Most Popular Digital Cameras at the Most Competitive Prices

Never buy a DSLR camera without handling it in a shop first. Find one that fits in hand comfortably and has just the right button placement for the fingers. Remember to look at the whole system, not just the camera. Whether it offers all the lenses and accessories which will be required, how much do they cost, compared to rivals are some of the factors that should be considered while buying a camera. Modest cameras tend to be simple, no-frills models that are perfectly capable of taking pictures without any extra bells and whistles. Typically these are powered by AA batteries as opposed to rechargeable lithium-ion types, but these deplete their charge quickly and so aren't very economical. A better solution is to invest in a set of rechargeable batteries and a charger.



Most budgets compacts cameras offer lenses with an optical zoom, which will ordinarily stretch. This is a capable range for everyday photography, although some cameras push the boundaries a little further to offer particularly wide or long focal lengths. If purpose to buy a camera is to do more than just point and shoot with the camera, and want to be able to influence the look of the results, get one that offers a few manual controls. Digital cameras vary in the degree of manual control they offer, and how easy it is to access these controls - some may be buried in the menu, while others make it easy to change the settings.



